A potential homebuyer looks at the Customer Service Centre of Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Hong Kong was ranked the world’s least affordable housing market for the 10th straight year in 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Why unaffordable housing affects physical, mental health of Hongkongers
- High prices make it harder for people to afford necessities such as food and medical care, and this has an indirect effect on health
- Study is the first to look at relationship between housing affordability and health in Hong Kong, the world’s costliest housing market
