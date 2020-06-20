The gloomy situation in Hong Kong and worldwide is driving some into alcohol addiction. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Society

Pandemic-related stress and isolation driving more in Hong Kong to drink, say counsellors, addiction centres

  • Anxiety over Covid-19, boredom, loneliness among reasons people are drinking more
  • Some relief for problem drinkers now that help centres have resumed face-to-face sessions
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The gloomy situation in Hong Kong and worldwide is driving some into alcohol addiction. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE