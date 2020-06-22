The Kai Cheung Court development is under construction. Photo: Winson Wong
Applications for more than 7,000 subsidised flats in Hong Kong set to open in July
- Homes will be priced at 37 per cent below market rate, or between HK$1.23 million and HK$5.13 million, according to Housing Authority plan
- Flats in four housing estates, in Diamond Hill, Fo Tan, Fanling and Ma On Shan, will be up for grabs
Topic | Hong Kong housing
