Some publishers predicted their industry counterparts may be uneasy about debuting new titles considered politically sensitive by Beijing at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Book Fair exhibitors urged to exercise ‘self-discipline’, avoid selling ‘unlawful’ books as security law’s passage looms

  • While city law does not regulate the political content of books, Beijing’s new tailor-made security legislation is expected to pass before the festival’s start
  • Some predict local publishers will be wary about launching new titles that deal with sensitive subject matter such as Hong Kong independence
Topic |   Hong Kong Book Fair
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some publishers predicted their industry counterparts may be uneasy about debuting new titles considered politically sensitive by Beijing at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE