Some publishers predicted their industry counterparts may be uneasy about debuting new titles considered politically sensitive by Beijing at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Book Fair exhibitors urged to exercise ‘self-discipline’, avoid selling ‘unlawful’ books as security law’s passage looms
- While city law does not regulate the political content of books, Beijing’s new tailor-made security legislation is expected to pass before the festival’s start
- Some predict local publishers will be wary about launching new titles that deal with sensitive subject matter such as Hong Kong independence
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
Some publishers predicted their industry counterparts may be uneasy about debuting new titles considered politically sensitive by Beijing at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Photo: Xiaomei Chen