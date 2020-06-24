Public housing tenants in Hong Kong may be in line for a two-month rent holiday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong rent could be waived for two months to ease impact of 10 per cent rise for public housing tenants

  • More than 750,000 households bracing for 10 per cent increase to get two-month rent holiday under housing minister’s proposal
  • The final decision for the waiver lies with a Housing Authority committee, which is due to meet next month
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:07pm, 24 Jun, 2020

