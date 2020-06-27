Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool is popular among divers who take part in breath control exercises. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man drowns while free-diving in Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool
- The 36-year-old man, a certified diver, was pronounced dead at Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei
- Police find nothing suspicious, but a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
