Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool is popular among divers who take part in breath control exercises. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong man drowns while free-diving in Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool

  • The 36-year-old man, a certified diver, was pronounced dead at Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei
  • Police find nothing suspicious, but a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:46am, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool is popular among divers who take part in breath control exercises. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE