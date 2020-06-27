Hong Kong performs a flag-raising ceremony every July 1 to mark the handover from Britain. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong public broadcaster loses right to produce July 1 flag-raising ceremony

  • TVB, which is responsible for programmes promoting the Basic Law, will take over the job
  • But RTHK will still be responsible for broadcasting the event to local televisions and the Information Services Department
Topic |   Hong Kong media
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:19pm, 27 Jun, 2020

