Many domestic workers in Hong Kong do not know their rights, unions say. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: dozens of domestic workers in Hong Kong fired by bosses who assume they have Covid-19, unions say

  • More than 80 per cent of helpers surveyed say they have experienced increased discrimination since pandemic struck, according to domestic workers’ group
  • Unions say they have received dozens of complaints from workers fired after falling ill
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Updated: 6:48pm, 28 Jun, 2020

