Some low-income households in Hong Kong will benefit from the new government scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong families to get extra cash boost as government sets up new HK$1.1 billion scheme to support those struggling to get by
- Labour secretary Dr Law Chi-kwong announces plan to support low-income households that don’t qualify for social security or public housing
- Applications for subsidy will open on Thursday and government expects some 272,000 people to be eligible
