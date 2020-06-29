The PLA Daily, official newspaper of the Chinese army, on Sunday released video footage of soldiers from its Hong Kong garrison taking sniper training at an unidentified firing range in the city. Photo: Weibo
National security law: video of Hong Kong PLA garrison troops doing live-fire training could be ‘warning to separatists’: analyst
- The footage, about two minutes long, was released on Weibo by the army’s official newspaper and said to have been taken at a location inside the city
- Timing of video’s release ‘cannot be uncalculated’, one analyst says, though another suggests army may simply be ‘showing off’ skills, weaponry
