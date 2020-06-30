Attractions such as the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the Thai town of Lopburi could be in reach of Hong Kong travellers if bilateral talks proceed as planned. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand and Hong Kong to open talks on setting up ‘travel bubble’
- Governments aim to create a corridor to revive business and tourism links between the two destinations
- Talks expected within days after Thailand from Wednesday opens to some Hong Kong business travellers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
