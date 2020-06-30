Lady Liberty Hong Kong statue seen at a Chickeeduck store at Discovery Park in Tsuen Wan. The shopping mall of where the store is located has asked the store to remove the statue, as a result, supporters have come to the store to purchase items to support the store. ChickeeduckÃs founder Herbert Chow Siu-lung expressed that he had no intention of removing the statue honouring those involved in the anti-government protest movement. 18JUN20 SCMP / Edmond So
Landlord tells Hong Kong children’s clothing chain Chickeeduck to find new home after protester statue controversy
- Clothing store’s CEO tells the Post he has been given 21 days to vacate the Tsuen Wan location despite originally being told he could stay until September
- Mall management ordered the chain to take down the sculpture two weeks ago, something they had refused to do
Topic | Hong Kong protests
