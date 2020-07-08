Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College principal Eric Yuon (centre) with volunteers at an event to distribute rice among elderly people in Tai O. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Teacher who encourages students to help needy nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- Principal Eric Yuon of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College on Lantau Island wants young people to learn the lessons of life through community service
- Islands district council chairman Randy Yu has recommended him for the Spirit of Community award
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College principal Eric Yuon (centre) with volunteers at an event to distribute rice among elderly people in Tai O. Photo: Jonathan Wong