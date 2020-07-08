Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College principal Eric Yuon (centre) with volunteers at an event to distribute rice among elderly people in Tai O. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Teacher who encourages students to help needy nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards

  • Principal Eric Yuon of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College on Lantau Island wants young people to learn the lessons of life through community service
  • Islands district council chairman Randy Yu has recommended him for the Spirit of Community award
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:37am, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College principal Eric Yuon (centre) with volunteers at an event to distribute rice among elderly people in Tai O. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE