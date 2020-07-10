Recent Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College graduate Chan Tsz-kiu is a nominee for the 2020 Spirit of Hong Kong Award. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Aspiring interior designer who used her talents to help rural Chinese village nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Award
- Chan Tsz-kiu, 20, trained to overcome the challenges presented by her heart condition so she could volunteer in northwestern China’s Macha Village
- That journey was part of a lifetime of overcoming personal challenges and giving back to her community
