Aspiring interior designer who used her talents to help rural Chinese village nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Award

  • Chan Tsz-kiu, 20, trained to overcome the challenges presented by her heart condition so she could volunteer in northwestern China’s Macha Village
  • That journey was part of a lifetime of overcoming personal challenges and giving back to her community
Eddie Lee
Updated: 11:00am, 10 Jul, 2020

Recent Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College graduate Chan Tsz-kiu is a nominee for the 2020 Spirit of Hong Kong Award. Photo: Jonathan Wong
