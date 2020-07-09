There are deficiencies in Hong Kong’s allocation of swimming lanes, the government has been told. Photo: Winson WongThere are deficiencies in Hong Kong’s allocation of swimming lanes, the government has been told. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s swimming booking system rakes in profits for some sports groups, leaves others high and dry, ombudsman finds

  • Government’s hands-off approach allows some sports groups to cash-in on pool reservations, others forced to go without, according to watchdog report
  • It calls for review of Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s reservation system to ensure fairness in booking facilities
Gigi Choy
Updated: 11:36pm, 9 Jul, 2020

