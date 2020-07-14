Benny Chu has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award in the perseverance category. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Spirit of Hong Kong: athlete Benny Chu finds winning formula at international paratriathlon tournaments, overcoming low vision
- Tough year for Chu as his eyesight deteriorates but he says he is determined to repay those who have helped him succeed in the sport
- He is nominated in the perseverance category of the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co-organised by the Post and property developer Sino Group
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Benny Chu has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award in the perseverance category. Photo: Jonathan Wong