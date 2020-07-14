The boy is being treated at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong boy escapes death after fall through kitchen window of second-floor flat
- The seven-year-old boy suffered injuries to his arms and legs, and was found conscious lying on the floor outside the building in North Point
- He was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, and police found nothing suspicious after initial investigation
