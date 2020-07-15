Kelly Shek of Resolve Foundation with Saad Hemyar Hussein Abdo Ayedh. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Ethnic minority teacher nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards for community work, empowering others like him
- Saad Hemyar Hussein Abdo Ayedh from the Middle East co-founded an organisation to teach English to community members on weekends
- His work for the empowerment of those from ethnic minority groups has earned him a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Youth Award
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
