A woman walks out of a supermarket in Tsz Wan Shan on Tuesday with bags of rice and toilet rolls. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: supermarkets to restrict sale of essential items to check panic buying amid surge in Covid-19 infections
- Wellcome and ParknShop say a temporary restriction will be imposed on the sale of essential items such as rice, toilet paper
- But some city residents say they are not too worried about a supply shortage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman walks out of a supermarket in Tsz Wan Shan on Tuesday with bags of rice and toilet rolls. Photo: Felix Wong