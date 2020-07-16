Alan To has organised dozens of events relating to local yum cha culture since 2014. Photo: K. Y. ChengAlan To has organised dozens of events relating to local yum cha culture since 2014. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Alan To has organised dozens of events relating to local yum cha culture since 2014. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
How yum cha experience can make a great starter for those interested in Hong Kong’s cultural scene – and help the needy

  • Yum Cha Together, set up by Alan To and his wife, aims to connect the community with under-resourced charities and their beneficiaries
  • The work has earned To a nomination for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:11am, 16 Jul, 2020

