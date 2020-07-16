The Post’s video team has won the Grand Prize in the European Commission’s 2020 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: South China Morning Post video team triumphs in 2020 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize
- Video producer Dayu Zhang takes the Grand Prize at European Commission awards for his short film amid last year’s anti-government protests
- The piece focuses on a community group trying to defuse tensions between demonstrators and police during clashes
