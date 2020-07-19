Alice Ho (left) and Liam Mak have reported negative experiences in the workplace relating to their gender. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s transgender community faces workplace discrimination, leading LGBT campaigner to launch company guidance scheme
- Discouraging employees from adopting female persona, mocking appearances: some of the workplace discrimination reported in Hong Kong
- Twenty-five companies sign up to follow guidance designed to protect trans people at work
Topic | LGBT
Alice Ho (left) and Liam Mak have reported negative experiences in the workplace relating to their gender. Photo: Xiaomei Chen