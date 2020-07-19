Alice Ho (left) and Liam Mak have reported negative experiences in the workplace relating to their gender. Photo: Xiaomei ChenAlice Ho (left) and Liam Mak have reported negative experiences in the workplace relating to their gender. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s transgender community faces workplace discrimination, leading LGBT campaigner to launch company guidance scheme

  • Discouraging employees from adopting female persona, mocking appearances: some of the workplace discrimination reported in Hong Kong
  • Twenty-five companies sign up to follow guidance designed to protect trans people at work
Chris Lau
Updated: 7:59pm, 19 Jul, 2020

