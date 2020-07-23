Responsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson WongResponsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson Wong
Responsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong government told to expand welfare system as residents look to officials to close wealth gap

  • Officials should look at policies such as increasing the minimum wage to lift the incomes of Hong Kong’s low paid, Anti Poverty Alliance says
  • Nearly 90 per cent tell survey that fixing the gap is the responsibility of the Hong Kong government
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:34pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Responsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson WongResponsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson Wong
Responsibility for narrowing Hong Kong’s wealth gap lies with the government, according to respondents of a survey. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE