Shek O beach in May while relaxed social-distancing regulations were still in force. Psychiatrist Dr Hui Lung-kit says pandemic fatigue began affecting people from as early as March. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tired of the coronavirus? You’re not alone, and experts worry ‘pandemic fatigue’ is driving some in Hong Kong to ignore Covid-19 health advice, restrictions
- Frustrated by unending pandemic, some tire of washing hands, wearing masks, staying home
- Crisis fatigue is understandable, but experts warn people against letting down their guard
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Shek O beach in May while relaxed social-distancing regulations were still in force. Psychiatrist Dr Hui Lung-kit says pandemic fatigue began affecting people from as early as March. Photo: Sam Tsang