An elderly man in a face mask rests on a step in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong third wave: with Covid-19 upending daily life, residents at greater risk of mental heath problems, charity warns
- Social distancing is leading people to spend more time at home, increasing the chances of family conflicts, Samaritan Befrienders says
- Organisation reveals 993 people killed themselves last year, a rise of 4 per cent over 2018
Topic | Suicides in Hong Kong
An elderly man in a face mask rests on a step in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So