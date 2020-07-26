A hiker was killed and another badly injured after they fell more than 10 metres at a scenic stream on an island in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Multiple calls were made to the authorities at about 1.25pm when witnesses reported that a man and a woman had plunged onto a hard surface near the popular Wong Lung Stream, or Yellow Dragon Stream, in Lantau North Country Park.

The man was said to have been unconscious after the fall while the woman could still move.

Ambulancemen and a rescue helicopter from the Government Flying Service were sent to the pair. The man was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan but was confirmed dead at about 3pm.

Paramedics arrive at the scene of the accident on Lantau. Photo: