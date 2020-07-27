The incident was thought to be caused by wooden materials catching fire at the construction site. Photo: Handout
300 workers evacuated from Hong Kong construction site after wooden materials catch fire
- As of 3pm, fire services teams are still battling the third-alarm blaze
- Site is near Hong Kong Gold Coast along Castle Peak Road in Tuen Mun
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
