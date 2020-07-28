Chloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei ChenChloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong teen returns to Thailand a year after volunteer trip to continue commitment to education of special needs students

  • Volunteer work led Chloe Jazzy Lau to believe that effective support for poor children with special needs entailed long-term effort
  • Her efforts have earned her a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 9:33am, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei ChenChloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chloe Jazzy Lau says technology is the key to employment today. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE