Sue Toomey (extreme right) and her team at HandsOn Hong Kong office in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: HandoutSue Toomey (extreme right) and her team at HandsOn Hong Kong office in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

HandsOn team that’s ready to help city residents amid Covid-19 pandemic nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards

  • The team has launched a phone calling programme for elderly Hongkongers to help them fight loneliness and isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • The work has earned the group a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Teamwork Award
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Jul, 2020

