Sue Toomey (extreme right) and her team at HandsOn Hong Kong office in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout
HandsOn team that’s ready to help city residents amid Covid-19 pandemic nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- The team has launched a phone calling programme for elderly Hongkongers to help them fight loneliness and isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic
- The work has earned the group a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Teamwork Award
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
