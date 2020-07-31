The Hong Kong Observatory is set to raise a strong wind signal No. 3 on Friday night. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Observatory expected to raise strong wind signal No 3 as tropical cyclone forms over South China Sea
- A monsoon depression over the central and northern parts of the sea was gradually strengthening, according to the weather forecast agency
- It warned residents to stay away from the shoreline while predicting ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms over the coast of southern China’
Topic | Weather
