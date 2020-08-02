Build & Wish team members Hin and Gary (left to right), fill a hand sanitiser dispenser they installed at a housing estate in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Build & Wish team’s work bringing hand sanitiser to disadvantaged communities amid Covid-19 earns Spirit of Hong Kong nomination
- Working in groups of three, the volunteer effort has seen sanitiser dispensers mounted in the hallways of more than 1,900 older buildings in the city
- ‘Our volunteers come from all walks of life,’ charity’s leader says of more than 1,100 residents who turned out to help with the initiative
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
