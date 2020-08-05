A rainbow flag flies at Hong Kong’s 2019 Pride Parade assembly in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s LGBT community more depressed, anxious amid stay-at-home arrangements, survey finds
- The survey found that conflicts in the home between gay, lesbian and bisexual respondents and sometimes-unsympathetic relatives was a factor
- One expert said the findings warranted further examination, and possibly targeted interventions
Topic | LGBT
