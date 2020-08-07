FamilyOnline.TV team members attend a training session at the Hong Kong Productivity Council in 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

A Hong Kong social enterprise is empowering the overlooked, one app at a time

  • FamilyOnline.TV is giving young people with special needs the tools required to become successful writers, animators, producers and artists
  • Their work has earned them a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
FamilyOnline.TV team members attend a training session at the Hong Kong Productivity Council in 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE