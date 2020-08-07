Pansy Ho, daughter of Stanley Ho and managing director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, appears at the Asian Financial Forum in 2016 in Wan Chai. Photo: David Wong
Pansy Ho, daughter of Stanley Ho, becomes third family member to make court filing over estate of late ‘King of Gambling’

  • Pansy Ho, Stanley Ho’s fifth child, is one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest women in her own right, with an estimated fortune of HK$32.9 billion
  • Her caveat filed over her father’s estate comes after others filed by her sister and cousin
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:20pm, 7 Aug, 2020

