Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominees of the WeCycle team. (L-R) Dennis Cheung, Benjamin Im, Chan Suet-ying, and Chan Hiu-fai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Group of recovered drug addicts-turned-life mentors nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- Members of WeCycle, based in Cheer Lutheran Centre in Sheung Shui, believe guided tours and charity services will help former drug addicts integrate with the community
- They have been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Teamwork Award, which recognises unsung groups that embrace their roles as socially responsible corporate citizens
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominees of the WeCycle team. (L-R) Dennis Cheung, Benjamin Im, Chan Suet-ying, and Chan Hiu-fai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen