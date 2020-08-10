Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominees of the WeCycle team. (L-R) Dennis Cheung, Benjamin Im, Chan Suet-ying, and Chan Hiu-fai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Group of recovered drug addicts-turned-life mentors nominated for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards

  • Members of WeCycle, based in Cheer Lutheran Centre in Sheung Shui, believe guided tours and charity services will help former drug addicts integrate with the community
  • They have been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Teamwork Award, which recognises unsung groups that embrace their roles as socially responsible corporate citizens
Eddie Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 10 Aug, 2020

