Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong third wave: gyms, sports clubs, dance studios will be forced to close in three months without subsidies, fitness sector warns

  • The government provided fitness centres with a HK$100,000 one-off subsidy in April, but sector says that was not enough to cover losses
  • 97 per cent of employers call for an immediate boost to the subsidies to compensate for losses after the centres’ forced closure from July
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Goji Studios in Wan Chai. Fitness centres have been forced to close since mid-July because of the third wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
