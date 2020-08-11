Angela Ho, daughter of the late Stanley Ho and his late first wife Clementina De Mello Leitao, arrives at the home of Stanley's third wife, Ina Chan, in 2011. Photo: David Wong
Yet another of Stanley Ho’s children makes court filing registering interest in late casino magnate’s estate
- Angela Ho, Stanley Ho’s eldest surviving child, makes court filing two months after publicly chastising her younger sister for doing the same thing
- Her filing is the fourth to be made so far over the estate of the late ‘King of Gambling’
