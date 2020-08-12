The Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok was renamed in 2016. Photo: Handout
Coroner’s Court magistrate slams weak regulations, government inaction in Hong Kong nursing home abuse case
- Two days before his death, hospital staff discovered gauze and surgical tape inside the body cavity of a 60-year-old care facility resident
- The director of Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok suggested the patient, who was almost entirely paralysed, may have done it himself
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok was renamed in 2016. Photo: Handout