The Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok was renamed in 2016. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Coroner’s Court magistrate slams weak regulations, government inaction in Hong Kong nursing home abuse case

  • Two days before his death, hospital staff discovered gauze and surgical tape inside the body cavity of a 60-year-old care facility resident
  • The director of Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok suggested the patient, who was almost entirely paralysed, may have done it himself
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:10pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok was renamed in 2016. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE