The average waiting time for a flat in public housing in Hong Kong is 5½ years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong subdivided flat tenants urged to complain against landlords who overcharge for utilities
- Task force chairman William Leung says overcharging for water and electricity is one of the most common problems in Hong Kong
- Fan Kai-in, community organiser at Hong Kong Subdivided Flats Concerning Platform, urges authorities to simplify procedures to lodge complaints
Topic | Hong Kong housing
