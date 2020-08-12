The average waiting time for a flat in public housing in Hong Kong is 5½ years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Society

Hong Kong subdivided flat tenants urged to complain against landlords who overcharge for utilities

  • Task force chairman William Leung says overcharging for water and electricity is one of the most common problems in Hong Kong
  • Fan Kai-in, community organiser at Hong Kong Subdivided Flats Concerning Platform, urges authorities to simplify procedures to lodge complaints
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Updated: 7:26pm, 12 Aug, 2020

