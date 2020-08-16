Jennifer Chen, CEO of Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, is leading a campaign called ‘Bridge the Gap’, which will match public donations up to HK$500,000. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong organisations hoping charity begins at home as economic crunch sees donations dry up
- The impact of last year’s civil unrest, coupled with the coronavirus, has left several of the city’s charities on the brink of collapse
- Some are hoping residents will use their HK$10,000 cash handout to boost the coffers of those most in need
