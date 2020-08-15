Three books and numerous columns about Hong Kong’s various protest movements were credited to ‘Kong Tsung-gan’, later revealed to be a pen name. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong activist, writer ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ confirms that’s only a pen name; website says he’s really Brian Kern, an American
- Prolific writer of columns, tweets, books on social unrest concealed true identity for five years
- Former Amnesty International staffer Kern taught at Hong Kong school, took part in protests
