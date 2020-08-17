A satellite view of Typhoon Mangkhut, which saw the Hong Kong Observatory issue its highest-ever No 10 signal. Photo: Shutterstock
Typhoon Mangkhut, which slammed Hong Kong in 2018, joins Rumbia in ‘retirement’ from international storm list as more fruit-based names added

  • Replacement names Pulasan and Krathon, both taken from popular Southeast Asian fruits, were offered up by Malaysia and Thailand, respectively
  • Storm names are often ‘retired’, both to acknowledge significant devastation they have caused and to avoid confusion between weather events
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:38pm, 17 Aug, 2020

