A satellite view of Typhoon Mangkhut, which saw the Hong Kong Observatory issue its highest-ever No 10 signal. Photo: Shutterstock
Typhoon Mangkhut, which slammed Hong Kong in 2018, joins Rumbia in ‘retirement’ from international storm list as more fruit-based names added
- Replacement names Pulasan and Krathon, both taken from popular Southeast Asian fruits, were offered up by Malaysia and Thailand, respectively
- Storm names are often ‘retired’, both to acknowledge significant devastation they have caused and to avoid confusion between weather events
