Pedestrians struggle with their umbrellas after typhoon signal No 3 was raised in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
With typhoon signal No 8 in force, will Hong Kong’s work-from-home employees get a day off?
- The warning signal has long been seen as an official approval for workers to stop work and go home
- But there are no official guidelines yet on whether employees working from home should continue to do so amid the raised alert
Topic | Hong Kong weather
