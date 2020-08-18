Pedestrians struggle with their umbrellas after typhoon signal No 3 was raised in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
With typhoon signal No 8 in force, will Hong Kong’s work-from-home employees get a day off?

  • The warning signal has long been seen as an official approval for workers to stop work and go home
  • But there are no official guidelines yet on whether employees working from home should continue to do so amid the raised alert
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:45pm, 18 Aug, 2020

