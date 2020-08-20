Foreign domestic helpers gather on Chater Road in Central earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

‘Masks, Covid-19 tests can’t fix crammed living woes at Hong Kong domestic worker dorms’

  • Advocates call to fix overcrowding even as authorities race to contain an outbreak cluster linked to the boarding facilities
  • Those familiar with the issue blame heightened demand for domestic worker lodging on lockdowns in workers’ home countries and government delays in processing paperwork
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris LauKathleen MagramoPhila Siu
Updated: 10:01am, 20 Aug, 2020

