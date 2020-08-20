One of the biggest beneficiaries of the latest round of wage subsidy handouts was the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. Photo: Nora Tam
Property giant’s cleaning firm and major charity receive biggest infusions of Covid-19 cash in Hong Kong’s latest round of wage handouts
- About HK$2.8 billion distributed to 7,600 businesses covering 125,000 workers in the eight tranche of scheme
- Other well-known companies receiving help are SmarTone, Modern Terminals and British Airways
