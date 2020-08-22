The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says it is collecting only about 200 units of blood daily, less than half the daily demand of about 500 units. It used to collect about 600 to 800 units a day before the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong blood bank makes urgent appeal as Covid-19 pandemic fears keep donors away, supplies dry up
- Hospitals find it harder to get supplies as collection drops at Blood Transfusion Service
- Donors are still stepping forward, but supplies remain insufficient to meet patients’ needs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says it is collecting only about 200 units of blood daily, less than half the daily demand of about 500 units. It used to collect about 600 to 800 units a day before the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee