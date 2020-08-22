The mass testing is targeted at almost everyone in Hong Kong with an identity card, though those with certain illness and young children are not suitable. Photo: Jonathan Wong
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s universal Covid-19 tests

  • One-off, voluntary scheme will begin in less than two weeks with city still in the throes of a third wave of infections
  • Chief executive said it is the ‘civic responsibility of every Hong Kong citizen’ to take part
Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Aug, 2020

