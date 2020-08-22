Hong Kong is battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and civil servants have resumed work-from-home arrangements. Photo: Felix Wong
Work visa delays a bane for foreigners seeking Hong Kong jobs amid Covid-19 pandemic, while national security law dents interest
- Recruitment agencies say civil servants’ work-from-home arrangements as city battles third wave of infections the main factor for slowdown in processing
- Others point to a general drop in visa applications because of wariness over political instability since last year’s social unrest
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong is battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and civil servants have resumed work-from-home arrangements. Photo: Felix Wong