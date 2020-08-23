A man looks at job postings at the Employment Services branch of the Labour Department in May. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s low-income residents suffering disproportionately under strain of pandemic, with relief doing little to help, survey finds

  • Some 70 per cent of respondents in the Society for Community Organisation survey report being either unemployed or underemployed
  • Government relief measures, meanwhile, are either not enough, or not reaching those most in need
Zoe Low and Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:29pm, 23 Aug, 2020

