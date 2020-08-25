A legal bid by RTHK’s Programme Staff Union and the Hong Kong Journalists Association can go ahead. Photo: Dickson Lee
RTHK staff union and Hong Kong journalists’ group get nod to launch ‘important freedom of speech’ court challenge over watchdog’s satire show warning

  • Groups can challenge Communications Authority after judicial review application approved
  • Watchdog previously said Headliner episode ‘denigrated and insulted’ police force
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 3:55pm, 25 Aug, 2020

